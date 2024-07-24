NWA Bolsters Roster with Signings of Taylor Rising and Ruthie Jay

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is strengthening its roster by signing Taylor Rising and Ruthie Jay.



The National Wrestling Alliance proudly showcases the most talented, fastest-rising women in professional wrestling.

Today the company announces the signing of stars Ruthie Jay and Taylor Rising, cementing the future of the division. Both competitors joined NWA in 2023, becoming championship contenders almost immediately.

“The National Wrestling Alliance is dedicated to providing fans the absolute best female athletes in professional wrestling today,” says Joe Galli, NWA Chief Operating Officer.

“Ruthie Jay and Taylor Rising are two of the hottest young stars in the National Wrestling Alliance today,” Galli continues. “Signing both ensures our women continue to provide some of the hardest-hitting, most exciting action in all the NWA for a long time to come.”

More than once, Ruthie Jay has come close to unseating NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige (who also recently signed an exclusive contract). Born in Haiti, “The Five Star Athlete” remains a top challenge for singles championships. Her team with partner La Rosa Negra poses a serious threat to the Women’s World Tag Team Titles as well.

Hailing from Canada, Rising made her NWA debut in the 2023 Burke Invitational Gauntlet. She went on to unsuccessfully challenge for the Women’s TV and World Tag titles. Signing a long-term, exclusive contract ensures an opportunity to continue finding her footing in the NWA.

Both women have already been confirmed for NWA 76. Emanating from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on August 31, the celebration of the National Wrestling Alliance’s 1948 founding, the anniversary spectacular is the NWA’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year.

All NWA championships are expected to be defended at NWA 76, filmed for future broadcast on NWA’s Tuesday night flagship program NWA Powerrr. Tickets are on sale now.