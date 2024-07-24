Tony Khan Keeps Door Open to Potential WWE Collaboration

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed an openness to the idea of a potential crossover event with WWE, despite the companies' often-competitive relationship.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Khan admitted that while he believes a joint show would be a dream come true for fans, various business obstacles currently stand in the way.

“I would love if that were possible,” Khan said. “I don’t know that it is, but it would be great if it was possible for the fans. I think that would be wonderful, but there are a lot of challenging business things in the world of pro wrestling that I think would make that a very challenging thing to do.”

While a full-scale collaboration remains speculative, both AEW and WWE have shown a willingness to work with other promotions. AEW has forged partnerships with NJPW, AAA, and CMLL, while WWE has explored collaborations with NOAH, TNA, and GCW.

Whether a potential AEW-WWE supercard will ever become a reality remains to be seen, but Khan's comments have undoubtedly ignited speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.