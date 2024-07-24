WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview for Tonight’s Show in Nashville, TN (7/24/2024)

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview for Tonight’s Show in Nashville, TN (7/24/2024)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means…

All Elite Wrestling is back with AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, at 8/7c on TBS.

Tonight's show features the highly anticipated annual AEW Blood & Guts match, pitting The Elite—The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and Hangman Page—against Team AEW—Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and The Acclaimed.

Additionally, the evening's lineup includes Chris Jericho (c) defending his “For The World” Championship against Minoru Suzuki, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. taking on Hikaru Shida, the debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May, and a special appearance by AEW International Champion MJF.

Tony Khan Discusses Bryan Danielson's Future in AEW Post-Retirement

Tony Khan has shared insights on Bryan Danielson's future in AEW. The American Dragon has confirmed that 2024 will be his last year as a fu [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 24, 2024 11:12AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #blood amp guts #blood and guts

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88643/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π