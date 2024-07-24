AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview for Tonight’s Show in Nashville, TN (7/24/2024)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means…
All Elite Wrestling is back with AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, at 8/7c on TBS.
Tonight's show features the highly anticipated annual AEW Blood & Guts match, pitting The Elite—The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and Hangman Page—against Team AEW—Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and The Acclaimed.
Additionally, the evening's lineup includes Chris Jericho (c) defending his “For The World” Championship against Minoru Suzuki, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. taking on Hikaru Shida, the debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May, and a special appearance by AEW International Champion MJF.
⚡ Tony Khan Discusses Bryan Danielson's Future in AEW Post-Retirement
Tony Khan has shared insights on Bryan Danielson's future in AEW. The American Dragon has confirmed that 2024 will be his last year as a fu [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 24, 2024 11:12AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com