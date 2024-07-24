AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview for Tonight’s Show in Nashville, TN (7/24/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means…

All Elite Wrestling is back with AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, at 8/7c on TBS.

Tonight's show features the highly anticipated annual AEW Blood & Guts match, pitting The Elite—The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and Hangman Page—against Team AEW—Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and The Acclaimed.

Additionally, the evening's lineup includes Chris Jericho (c) defending his “For The World” Championship against Minoru Suzuki, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. taking on Hikaru Shida, the debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May, and a special appearance by AEW International Champion MJF.