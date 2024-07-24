Tony Khan Discusses Bryan Danielson's Future in AEW Post-Retirement

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan has shared insights on Bryan Danielson's future in AEW.

The American Dragon has confirmed that 2024 will be his last year as a full-time wrestler. In his final major match, Danielson will face Swerve Strickland for the World Championship at All In, set to be AEW's biggest event at Wembley Stadium.

On The Rich Eisen Show, Khan highlighted Danielson's significance to AEW and the emotional impact of his final match:

“We have so many great captains on this team and that’s what is exciting. We have great leadership and great people here, and I think it’s fair to say Bryan Danielson is a huge part of the company. Very excited to go to Wembley Stadium and we know that Bryan Danielson will be challenging Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium in London.

Swerve has said this will be Bryan’s final countdown. I can’t say how much time Bryan has left in the ring, but he has said this will be his final year, this is going to be the year Bryan hangs it up from full-time wrestling. At that point it’s going to be a sad day for pro wrestling, and for me personally. It’s great to have Bryan that I can talk to and have in the locker room with us every week.”

“I Hope Bryan Will Stay Here For The Rest Of His Life”: Tony Khan

Although Danielson’s in-ring career will largely conclude by the year's end, Khan is optimistic about his continued presence in AEW:

“Absolutely. 100 percent. I hope Bryan will stay here for the rest of his life, and I know he’s planning to stay with us for a long time going forward as part of the company, hopefully. I would want Bryan to stay with us as long as humanly possible.”