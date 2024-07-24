Gabe Kidd Reacts to His Victory at NJPW G1 Climax Day 3

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd recently spoke with the company about his win at the G1 Climax Day 3 event, among other topics.

Kidd said, “Get a good fing shot right here. Take a look at this [title]. Every time, it’s the same fking outcome. Every fing time, I do what I say. I’m not like these other guys who just chat all this mess, don’t back it up. I am the best because I can fking prove it against anyone. I’ll give you props, you little ct. You hit a lot harder than I was expecting. I’m seeing stars right now, I had to take a minute, see where the fk I was. But I’m here in my domain, Hiroshima. How are you gonna be the next ace when none of these fking people believe in you? How are you gonna lead a company when I’m supposed to be the bad guy and they’re cheering my name all night long? You ain’t got it, Shota. Get back to the dojo, get your training in. Maybe in a couple years, you’ll be able to make it. Maybe you can have a career like YOSHI-HASHI [laughs] because that’s honestly the kind of wrestler you are. You ain’t ever gonna do anything. You talk too much, can’t f*ing back it up.”

On Tsuji:

“But let’s talk about a man who can, a man who beat me last year, a man who’s been on a tear these past few months. I don’t give a st about [Ren] Narita, Yuya [Uemura], or Shota [Umino]. [Yota] Tsuji, you’re my biggest challenge. I’m the best, you’re my biggest challenge. So how about if you’re as good as you think you are, you meet me in the finals. You win B Block because I’m damn sure gonna win A Block, and then me and you can really see who’s the best, you f*cking pussy. I’m the best. Put some fking respect on my name.”

