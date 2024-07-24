WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Great Sasuke Joins GCW's Upcoming Japan Tour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has confirmed that The Great Sasuke will join their upcoming Japan tour from Monday, August 12th to Wednesday, August 14th.

The tour will also feature appearances by Mance Warner, Danhausen, Masha Slamovich, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, Masashi Takeda, Alex Zayne, Gringo Loco, Dark Sheik, Allie Katch, EFFY, Joey Janela, Broski Jimmy, 1 Called Manders, and Marcus Mathers.


