The Great Sasuke Joins GCW's Upcoming Japan Tour

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has confirmed that The Great Sasuke will join their upcoming Japan tour from Monday, August 12th to Wednesday, August 14th.

The tour will also feature appearances by Mance Warner, Danhausen, Masha Slamovich, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, Masashi Takeda, Alex Zayne, Gringo Loco, Dark Sheik, Allie Katch, EFFY, Joey Janela, Broski Jimmy, 1 Called Manders, and Marcus Mathers.