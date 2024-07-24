NWA Women’s Tag Champs The King Bees, The Immortals Confirmed For ‘NWA 76’

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) has announced that the reigning Women's World Tag Team Champions, The King Bees, along with The Immortals (Kratos and Odinson), are scheduled to appear at their NWA 76 event. This exciting event is set to take place on Saturday, August 31st, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While their opponents have yet to be revealed, updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

The stars are lining up two-by-two for NWA 76 in Philadelphia!

Three more powerhouse pairing join the line-up at the National Wrestling Alliance’s most iconic Signature Live Event of the year. Reigning NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions The King Bees and The Immortals (Kratos and Odinson) are now confirmed for the August 31 spectacular.

Also scheduled are NWA’s incomparable commentary duo of Joe Galli and Danny Dealz. These six are the latest talents slated to be at pro wrestling’s legendary 2300 Arena.

“It’s been an honor to lead the announce team at National Wrestling Alliance anniversary events for the last many years,” says Galli, who serves as both NWA’s Senior Broadcaster and Chief Operating Officer.

“There’s such incredible energy at every NWA live event,” Galli continues. “Our anniversary shows, though, always feel extra special for our talent, team and fans. I know NWA 76, specifically because it’s taking place at the 2300 Arena, will surpass anything we’ve done in the past.”

With all NWA titles expected to be on the line, The King Bees were almost a given. NWA 76 marks the first NWA anniversary event for Danni Bee and Charity King. After capturing the Women’s World Tag Team Championships from Pretty Empowered in January, the team recently signed exclusive contracts with NWA.

Odinson and Kratos, The Immortals, are much more familiar with the yearly extravaganza. At NWA 75, the duo faced each other in a triple-threat eventually won by “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason to fill the vacant NWA National Title

The partnership between these two, both frequent competitors in Japan, has proven quite effective. As The Immortals, they’ve claimed the NWA United States tag titles, advanced to the 2024 Crockett Cup finals and signed contracts with the NWA just last week.

“These teams are bpth so exciting and NWA 76 in Philadelphia is shaping up to be absolutely huge!” says Dealz. “I can’t wait to call all the incredible National Wrestling Alliance action with my own favorite NWA tag partner Joey G!”

Many other top names are also guaranteed for NWA 76, which celebrates the NWA’s 1948 founding. NWA World Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma with manager Aron Stevens, 2024 Crockett Cup winners The Southern Six (Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor along with Ricky Morton and “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason) and 2023 Crockett Cup winners Knox & Murdoch are all confirmed.

The National Wrestling Alliance has also unveiled a few surprises. ’HollyHood’ Haley J, a multi-time OVW Women’s champion and star of the hit Netflix series The Wrestlers, makes her NWA returns. Making her debut that night is powerhouse Kayla Rossi.

NWA 76 is being filmed for release on future episodes of the company’s weekly flagship broadcast NWA Powerrr. Continue to check NationalWrestlingAlliance.com for additional talent announcements and NWA 76-related news as it breaks.

Tickets for NWA 76 are on sale now.