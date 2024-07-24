The Royal Rampage Returns This Friday on AEW Rampage

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan announced on X that the highly anticipated battle royal will take place on Friday’s Rampage. The winner of the match will earn an AEW World Championship opportunity at Grand Slam, scheduled for September 25 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

"This week means opportunity, excitement, emotion, + TOMORROW #AEWBloodAndGuts on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS hours from now! Then join us on TNT, THIS FRIDAY #AEWRampage for the ROYAL RAMPAGE, winner gets a World Title shot at Grand Slam!" Khan wrote.

The previous Royal Rampage took place last July, where Darby Allin emerged victorious, earning a TNT title shot for All Out by last eliminating Swerve Strickland. Despite his efforts, Allin was ultimately unsuccessful in September, as Luchasaurus (Killswitch) retained the title.

This Friday’s Royal Rampage follows Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which features the annual Blood & Guts match. This year's bout includes The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page facing off against Swerve Strickland, The Acclaimed, Darby Allin, and Mark Briscoe.