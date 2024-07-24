MJF's Opponent for Arena Mexico Set

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Templario emerged victorious in a one-night tournament during CMLL’s Tuesday event. He defeated Averno in the finals, securing his win with a powerbomb off the top rope. Templario will now face MJF for the AEW International title on August 2 at Arena México.

Other participants in the tournament included Esfinge, Flip Gordon, Rugido, Stuka Jr., Valiente, and Zandokan Jr.

MJF wasted no time in addressing his upcoming challenge. After defeating Will Ospreay for the International title, he appeared via video at a CMLL Friday event, calling his match against Ospreay "the easiest match of his life." He added that the best way to elevate the title internationally was to bring it to "those masked morons in Mexico."

AEW wrestlers have been frequenting CMLL events since the two promotions solidified their relationship.