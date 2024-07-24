WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

MJF's Opponent for Arena Mexico Set

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

MJF's Opponent for Arena Mexico Set

Templario emerged victorious in a one-night tournament during CMLL’s Tuesday event. He defeated Averno in the finals, securing his win with a powerbomb off the top rope. Templario will now face MJF for the AEW International title on August 2 at Arena México.

Other participants in the tournament included Esfinge, Flip Gordon, Rugido, Stuka Jr., Valiente, and Zandokan Jr.

MJF wasted no time in addressing his upcoming challenge. After defeating Will Ospreay for the International title, he appeared via video at a CMLL Friday event, calling his match against Ospreay "the easiest match of his life." He added that the best way to elevate the title internationally was to bring it to "those masked morons in Mexico."

AEW wrestlers have been frequenting CMLL events since the two promotions solidified their relationship.


Tags: #aew #cmll #mjf #arena mexico

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88635/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π