WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Sammy Guevara Announces He and Tay Melo Are Training for Their In-Ring Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

Sammy Guevara Announces He and Tay Melo Are Training for Their In-Ring Return

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are gearing up for their AEW returns.

In a heartfelt post on X, Guevara shared his admiration for his wife Tay Melo and her dedication to training for their comebacks, praising her for balancing her roles as a mom, wife, and wrestler.

"Just wanna say this mama right here is doing such a great job," he wrote. "We are both training for our comebacks and I wish y'all could see how much work she puts in. Some days are harder than others but she has been killing it, all while being a great mom and wife! She doesn’t give herself the credit so just wanna say you are doing great mama & we all can’t wait for your return."

Guevara has been out of action since February after not following concussion protocol in a match against Jeff Hardy. In May, it was reported that he was no longer under suspension.

Melo has been out of the ring since last March due to a back injury and later announced her pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing, giving birth to a baby girl later that year.

MJF Boasts He's the Backbone of AEW

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has once again made headlines with his outspoken personality. In a recent interview, MJF confident [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 24, 2024 10:45AM


Tags: #aew #sammy guevara #tay melo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88634/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π