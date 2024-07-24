Sammy Guevara Announces He and Tay Melo Are Training for Their In-Ring Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are gearing up for their AEW returns.

In a heartfelt post on X, Guevara shared his admiration for his wife Tay Melo and her dedication to training for their comebacks, praising her for balancing her roles as a mom, wife, and wrestler.

"Just wanna say this mama right here is doing such a great job," he wrote. "We are both training for our comebacks and I wish y'all could see how much work she puts in. Some days are harder than others but she has been killing it, all while being a great mom and wife! She doesn’t give herself the credit so just wanna say you are doing great mama & we all can’t wait for your return."

Guevara has been out of action since February after not following concussion protocol in a match against Jeff Hardy. In May, it was reported that he was no longer under suspension.

Melo has been out of the ring since last March due to a back injury and later announced her pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing, giving birth to a baby girl later that year.