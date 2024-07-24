WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
July 22 WWE Raw Sees Viewership Increase

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

The viewership numbers for the July 22nd edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network have been released.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Raw attracted 1,790,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.59 in the 18-49 demographic. This marks an increase in both categories from the July 15th episode, which had 1,669,000 viewers and a 0.56 rating in the key demo. The event was held at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with an attendance of 6,119 fans, as reported by WrestleTix.

The episode featured Bron Breakker becoming the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, further developments in the Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan/Dominik Mysterio storyline, and CM Punk announcing he has been cleared to compete.

— Ben Kerin Jul 24, 2024 10:42AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

