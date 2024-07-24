MJF Boasts He's the Backbone of AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has once again made headlines with his outspoken personality. In a recent interview, MJF confidently declared that he is the driving force behind the success of All Elite Wrestling.

“I’ve been carrying this company for five years on my back. People need MJF. It’s that simple. This company needs MJF. Fortunately, they’ve got me. What’s this company without MJF? It’s boring. This is the most people have talked about my company in months. Thank me later. If you’re not going to give me my just due now, you’ll have to when it’s all said and done.”

The Salt of the Earth claimed to have carried the company on his shoulders for the past five years and insisted that AEW would be "boring" without him. He went on to criticize fans who doubt his status as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, comparing them to those who questioned the greatness of John Cena and Randy Orton.

“I’m the most interesting man in professional wrestling. I’ve been that way since I laced up a pair of boots. There are two types of people: the ones who admit I’m probably the greatest overall package in the history of this sport, and then there are people who want to pretend they know better. They won’t admit what’s right in front of them.

For years, people said John Cena was not the GOAT. They said Randy Orton was boring. Those people actually exist in the world. Those are the type of the people who see mediocrity when they look in the mirror, and you can quote me on that.”

MJF’s comments come on the heels of a peculiar incident during the 250th episode of Dynamite, where he was attacked by a young fan during his championship match against Will Ospreay. Ospreay later thanked the fan for her unexpected assistance with a gift.

As the controversy surrounding MJF's remarks continues to unfold, fans eagerly await his next move in the ring and on the microphone.