AEW Star Honored by Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has been recognized for his significant contributions to professional wrestling by the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. Schiavone was presented with the prestigious Gordon Solie Award on July 19th.

Known for his iconic voice and in-depth commentary, Schiavone rose to prominence as the lead announcer for Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW during the golden era of wrestling. His career spanned several decades, cementing his status as a legendary broadcaster.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Schiavone has once again become a pivotal figure in the industry, providing commentary for both AEW Dynamite and Collision.

The award comes just days before AEW's highly anticipated Blood & Guts match, where Schiavone will undoubtedly be on hand to call the action.