WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Star Honored by Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

AEW Star Honored by Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has been recognized for his significant contributions to professional wrestling by the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. Schiavone was presented with the prestigious Gordon Solie Award on July 19th.

Known for his iconic voice and in-depth commentary, Schiavone rose to prominence as the lead announcer for Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW during the golden era of wrestling. His career spanned several decades, cementing his status as a legendary broadcaster.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Schiavone has once again become a pivotal figure in the industry, providing commentary for both AEW Dynamite and Collision.

The award comes just days before AEW's highly anticipated Blood & Guts match, where Schiavone will undoubtedly be on hand to call the action.


Tags: #aew #tony schiavone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88627/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π