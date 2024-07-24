WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE to Open Doors for Fans at SummerSlam Tryout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

WE will offer fans a unique opportunity to witness the next generation of superstars in action. The company announced yesterday that it will be holding a tryout open to the public as part of its SummerSlam weekend festivities.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels broke the news on social media, expressing excitement about the chance for fans to see firsthand the talent competing for a coveted WWE contract. The tryout will take place on the eve of the main SummerSlam event, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

In addition to the tryout, WWE has lined up a series of events to entertain fans throughout the weekend, including the highly anticipated Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland and a screening of WWE 24: Damian Priest.


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

