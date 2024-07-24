WWE to Open Doors for Fans at SummerSlam Tryout

WE will offer fans a unique opportunity to witness the next generation of superstars in action. The company announced yesterday that it will be holding a tryout open to the public as part of its SummerSlam weekend festivities.
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels broke the news on social media, expressing excitement about the chance for fans to see firsthand the talent competing for a coveted WWE contract. The tryout will take place on the eve of the main SummerSlam event, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
In addition to the tryout, WWE has lined up a series of events to entertain fans throughout the weekend, including the highly anticipated Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland and a screening of WWE 24: Damian Priest.
For the very first time, we're opening the doors for fans to witness the best athletes on the planet compete for a shot at becoming a @WWE Superstar— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 23, 2024
If you're #OnLocation in Cleveland, secure a WWE Priority Pass for the #SummerSlam WWE Tryout Experience!
🎟️… pic.twitter.com/69sAeSHo2W
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com