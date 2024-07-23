The Undertaker Reflects on Iconic Kane Disguise from 1999

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the March 15th, 1999 episode of Monday Night Raw, Kane wrestled Triple H. Kane, part of Vince McMahon’s Corporation, was involved in a rivalry with The Undertaker leading up to WrestleMania XV and his Hell in a Cell match with Big Boss Man.

After a brief fight outside the ring with Triple H, Kane joined Mr. McMahon in the ring, who pleaded with Kane to help him against The Undertaker’s Ministry faction. Kane then removed his mask, revealing himself to be The Undertaker in disguise—a ruse to fool McMahon.

The Undertaker discussed this angle on his Six Feet Under podcast, revealing the difficulty of emulating Kane's iconic mannerisms in the ring.

The Undertaker on Portraying Kane

“I don’t know whose idea it was, but it was genius. It was just funny because you think you’re with these people all the time. But then when you have to emulate them. Their mannerisms and everything! It becomes kind of pressure-filled to sell it without being tipped off.

“When we did that, I think Kane was probably like 25 pounds heavier than I was, so I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to look like anorexic Kane in this suit.’ But both times it came off without a hitch. Nobody had a clue. It was one of those iconic moments when I pulled the mask off and heard Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler flipping out. It was fun, it was real creative booking and good stuff, man.”