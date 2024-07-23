AEW Collision Ratings Surge to Fourth-Highest Viewership of 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Saturday night's AEW Collision episode on TNT averaged 472,000 viewers, a 30.4% increase from last week, marking the show's best audience since May 18 and its fourth-largest viewership of the year.

Collision drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 7.1% from last week, tying for the second-highest rating in that category for 2024.

The show competed head-to-head with the WNBA All-Star game, featuring Team WNBA against the U.S. women's Olympic basketball team.

Compared to the same week in 2023, Collision’s viewership was down 23.6%, and its 18-49 rating was down 16.7%.

This episode marked the start of AEW’s residency at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which runs through August 17 and includes four more Collision episodes, a Ring of Honor pay-per-view, and two days of ROH television tapings.