Updated Report on AEW Media Rights Deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

A recent report suggested that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery had reached a new media rights deal, with an announcement expected soon. However, an update from Fightful Select reveals that no announcement is imminent, and both companies are still negotiating the deal's framework.

Sources indicate that while an offer was made months ago, no agreement has been finalized. Both David Zaslav and Tony Khan are set to meet in Paris during the Olympics to discuss the deal further, though there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached during their meeting.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, both sides are optimistic about reaching a new deal and continuing their partnership.