WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Updated Report on AEW Media Rights Deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

Updated Report on AEW Media Rights Deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

A recent report suggested that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery had reached a new media rights deal, with an announcement expected soon. However, an update from Fightful Select reveals that no announcement is imminent, and both companies are still negotiating the deal's framework.

Sources indicate that while an offer was made months ago, no agreement has been finalized. Both David Zaslav and Tony Khan are set to meet in Paris during the Olympics to discuss the deal further, though there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached during their meeting.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, both sides are optimistic about reaching a new deal and continuing their partnership.

AEW Roster Faces More Injury Setbacks

Over the past weekend, multiple AEW and ROH wrestlers were sidelined due to injuries. A current champion was hurt during the match where the [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 23, 2024 10:08AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #warner bros discovery #wbd

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88617/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π