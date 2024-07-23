AEW Roster Faces More Injury Setbacks

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Over the past weekend, multiple AEW and ROH wrestlers were sidelined due to injuries. A current champion was hurt during the match where they won the title. On the July 20th episode of Collision, The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne) defeated The Bang Bang Gang (The Gunns and Juice Robinson) to capture the vacant titles. However, F4WOnline reported that Killswitch sustained a partially torn bicep during the match. Fortunately, the Trios Champion is expected to continue wrestling and not miss significant time.

Killswitch's injury was the third of the night. Earlier, a match between Skye Blue and Hikaru Shida was stopped after Blue broke her ankle, sidelining her indefinitely. Dalton Castle was also knocked out during his match with Roderick Strong and is expected to miss the rest of the year. Initially suspected to have a concussion, F4WOnline now reports Castle's injury requires surgery, though specifics are unknown.