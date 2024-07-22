Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 22, 2024.

WWE RAW RESULTS (JULY 22, 2024): GREEN BAY, WI.

This week's show kicks off with a shot outside of the Resch Center. We see CM Punk's arrival, as well as Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker, who will compete in a number one contender bout. The Judgment Day are shown, with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest walking together away from the rest.

GUNTHER, Damian Priest Kick Off This Week's Show

GUNTHER's theme kicks off this week's show inside the arena, and out comes "The King General" to kick off the show. Fans boo as he settles in the ring. "Raw - Next two weeks, SyFy, 8/7c" flashes on the screen as a promotional graphic. Fans continue to boo and he says let him explain himself about last week.

He says he knows. The things he said last week....fans boo so loud he stops talking. He tries and they boo him silent again. They chant "You suck!" at him. He gets mad and says "Let's skip that part, I meant every word I said last week! Damian Priest is a bum!"

He brings up a saying in his language and translates, "Show me your friends, and I'll show you who you are." He says he knows his friends. The Judgment Day. He doesn't think much of them and says Priest is street trash. He offers one more time for Priest to just give over the title and move back to the trailer park.

Damian Priest's theme hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion walking with a purpose to confront GUNTHER. He heads into the ring and doesn't say a word. Instead, he walks right up to him and punches him in the mouth. The two begin a wild brawl with officials trying to pull them apart.

Priest breaks free and knocks GUNTHER out of the ring. He starts beating down security guards and even launches one of them onto a pile of them on the floor. GUNTHER and Priest re-engage a few more times and then we head into our first commercial break of the evening.

When we return, we see the brawl break out again backstage as Jackie Redmond is talking into the camera. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce arrives on the scene outraged, as always.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Eliminator

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragonuv

Back inside the arena, the theme for Ilja Dragunov hits and out he comes for our first match of the evening. Out next is his opponent, fellow former WWE NXT World Champion Bron Breakker. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this number one contender match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Breakker takes the early offensive lead, beating down Dragunov in vicious fashion on the floor outside of the ring. Back in the ring, Dragunov lands a big flying knee that shifts the offensive momentum in his favor. A few moments later, the two brawl on the ring apron where Dragunov hoists him up.

Bron breaks free and the two continue trading shots on the ring apron. Breakker snatches Dragunov up for a suplex off the ropes, but Dragunov blocks it. Dragunov but Breakker blocks it. Breakker hoists Dragunov up and drops him ribs first over the steel ring post. We head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action, including Dragunov hitting an H-Bomb and a huge spot from the ring apron to the floor. He goes to follow-up with a splash off the apron to Breakker on the floor, but Breakker catches him with a spear on the way down. Dragunov can't continue and the referee stops the match.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker

The Judgment Day Wind Up Dominik Mysterio Again

We shoot backstage where we see The Judgment Day Club House with the guys and gal talking. Dominik Mysterio brings up Ripley saying he was hers last week, and she smiles. He asks why he seemed to green light "Main Event" Jey Uso calling her.

Finn Balor and the rest of the crew wind up Dom-Dom and tell him he needs to handle Uso once and for all. Ripley tells him to use his head and not start a war. She walks off. Balor looks at Dom and tells him, "You know what to do."

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville

Backstage, Drew McIntyre is shown standing next to Adam Pearce as he talks to security while the commentators remind us that CM Punk is in the house tonight.

Inside the arena, Lyra Valkyria's theme hits and this time, at least some of the crowd does the "Woo!" part in the beginning. It's been crickets in recent weeks. McAfee tried helping by doing it on commentary. As she settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Xavier Woods, Otis and Maxxine Dupri helping Akira Tozawa celebrate his birthday with a cake. Back inside the arena, Cole and McAfee run down highlights of the GUNTHER and Damian Priest brawl from the opening segment of tonight's show.

Both have been ejected from the building and sent home per Adam Pearce. Valkyria is shown in the ring with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The theme for Sonya Deville hits and out she comes accompanied by Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

The bell sounds and off we go with our second match of the evening. We see some brief back-and-forth action and then quickly head into a mid-match break.

Deville in control of the action while Valkyria is laid out on the floor as we go into the break. When we return, interference from everyone on the floor leads to Deville hitting her finisher for the win.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Latest Wyatt Sicks VHS Message

The commentary duo of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee recap the recent few weeks of VHS tapes from The Wyatt Sicks and then they introduce this week's, which is from the Nikki Cross girl figure.

She screams and mumbles, literally inaudible, and it wraps up after only a minute, tops. Cole and McAfee's reaction said it all. "What was that?!"

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre Want To Fight But Need A Special Referee

We see CM Punk walking backstage as we head into another commercial break. When we return, the theme for "The Best in the World" hits and out he comes. He says it feels good to be alive on a Monday night in Green Bay.

Punk says he is medically cleared to return to the ring. He says he's got pink shoes and he's ready to get blood on them. He calls out Drew McIntyre. The theme for "The Scottish Warrior" hits as Punk begins taping up his wrists in the ring.

McIntyre calmly walks out and taunts Punk for not being as calm as him. Referees hold Punk back as he tries charging up the ramp at him. McIntyre takes Punk's bracelet off his own wrist and says he looks to family when he wants to stay calm.

Punk goes even more nuts but is still held back. Adam Pearce runs out and says Punk is medically cleared and McIntyre is reinstated. He says that means their match is official for WWE SummerSlam.

He says if either touch the other they are suspended and the match is off. Pearce says he has a chaotic situation and has a referee problem. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' theme hits and out he comes. He says he thrives in chaos. He will be the special referee.

Akira Tozawa, Otis & Xavier Woods vs. The Final Testament

Backstage, we see Dominik Mysterio walking when Liv Morgan whispers from a back hall. He ignores her and keeps walking but she follows him. He tells her she has to stop. As they continue talking, Finn Balor walks up and catches them. Morgan says that's her cue.

As she heads off, we return inside the arena where we get ready for our next match of the evening. The New Day's theme hits and out comes Xavier Woods, Otis and Akira Tozawa accompanied by Maxxine Dupri for six-man tag-team action.

When we return, Cathy Kelley is backstage with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. She asks him about Bron Breakker becoming the number one contender to challenge him again. Zayn tells her he's not concerned and warns Breakker to take him more serious this time.

As they continue talking, they hear some fighting in the background. Zayn runs over and sees "Main Event" Jey Uso being attacked by The Judgment Day. He makes the save and runs them off. We see footage of Braun Strowman and Otis at training with the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

Inside the arena, the theme for The Final Testament hits and out comes Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain accompanied by Paul Ellering and Scarlett Bourdeaux. The bell sounds and Woods and Kross kick things off for their respective teams.

Following some brief back-and-forth action, we shoot to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, Green Bay's own Otis tags in and hits his caterpillar for a huge crowd pop, but ultimately, Kross hits The Final Prayer for the win.

Winners: The Final Testament

Chad Gable Confronts The Alpha Academy, The Wyatt Sicks Arive

After the match, Chad Gable's theme hits and he comes out to confront his former Alpha Academy members as we head to a commercial break. When we return, Gable is in the ring with The Creed Brothers confronting Alpha Academy.

Gable gives them one last chance to re-join his new crew. Otis refuses. Gable asks if the other two are going to let Otis talk for him. A brawl breaks out and Gable and The Creed Brothers beat down Akira Tozawa and Otis until the lights go out and the single-note piano chord strikes and repeats to signify The Wyatt Sicks.

The group come out of the shadows and you see their outline. Gable is in awe staring at it when from behind, Uncle Howdy appears in the ring and snatches him up. The crowd in Green Bay roars as he hits a Sister Abigail. We head to another commercial break.

Sheamus Brawls With Pete Dunne & Bronson Reed

When we return, we see a recap video of what just happened with The Wyatt Sicks and Chad Gable. From there, the theme for "Big" Bronson Reed hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. He settles in the ring and then Pete Dunne comes out next.

The bell gets ready to sound, but before the match can get started, Sheamus hits the ring out of nowhere and lays out Dunne with a Brogue Kick. He brawls with Bronson Reed and throws him out of the ring. Dunne recovers and comes at him, but Sheamus handles him again. He takes out Reed with a Brogue Kick and stares down Dunne on the floor.

Rhea Ripley Brings Dominik Mysterio To The Ring To Handle Liv Morgan

Backstage, Finn Balor tells Rhea Ripley that it will be he and Dominik Mysterio taking on Sami Zayn and "Main Event" Jey Uso tonight. He says and also, next week he's gonna deal with GUNTHER for calling them a joke.

Ripley finds out about Liv Morgan talking to Dom-Dom again and grabs him by his shirt and says "Let's go." When he asks where they're going, she says, "we're going to the ring." We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see Rhea shoving Dom down to the ring. Liv Morgan is called out and appears from the crowd with a microphone. She tells Dom she has feelings for him and knows he does too. Ripley flips out and tries to go after her, but Dom stops her.

Liv tells Dom to say those three words. He says "I hate you, Liv!" Three words, you know? He babbles in Spanish a lot and yells about how he doesn't like her and how she has ruined his life. She cries and walks off as Ripley smiles and licks Dom's face.

Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark

The theme for LWO hits and out comes the leader of the #PushZelina social media movement, Zelina Vega. She is interviewed with her arm heavily bandaged up, almost like a cast. She says it's gonna take more than that to stop her.

She heads to the ring for our next match as we head to another commercial break as McAfee plugs the #PushZelina movement. When we return, slop metal hits the house speakers as Zoey Stark comes out mocking Zelina's injured arm.

She heads to the ring accompanied by Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville as split-screen footage is shown from last week to explain Zelina's injured arm. The bell sounds and off we go with our next match of the evening.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Stark pull ahead into the offensive lead. She focuses her attack on the injured arm of Vega, who is writhing on the ground at ringside clutching her injured arm in pain as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see things come unglued when Deville and Baszler get involved. Out comes Kayden Carter and Katana Chance with Lyra Valkyria to help out. The distraction leads to Zelina picking up the win despite the injury.

Winner: Zelina Vega

Adam Pearce Handles Some Business Backstage

Backstage, Xavier Woods asks Adam Pearce for a match next week against Karrion Kross. Pearce makes it. Up comes Drew McIntyre telling Pearce he blindsided him with the Rollins special referee announcement for the Punk match at SummerSlam. We head to another commercial break.

We then return and Jackie Redmond is backstage with WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. They mention they will be on SmackDown later this week to respond to the challenge from Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Sonya Deville and her group confronts them and vows to be the ones to take the titles from them.

"Main Event" Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

It's main event time!

Backstage, we see "Main Event" Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with a sea of fans in the concession area. They get Uso's new giant foam fingers and bring back their old Bloodline handshake before heading to the ring together to Uso's theme as the Green Bay fans "YEET!" their brains out.

The two settle in the ring as we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee announce Seth Rollins' rules meeting for SummerSlam for next week.

Also announced for the 7/29 show on SyFy from St. Paul, MN. is Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor and Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross. They run down the updated WWE SummerSlam 2024 lineup as well.

The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Finn Balor and JD McDonagh accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. The bell sounds and off we go with our final match of the evening. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Uso and Balor.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Zayn tag in and fire up on offense to get the crowd on their feet. Carlito ends up getting involved at ringside to help The Judgment Day duo take over. Michael Cole responds, "Carlito ...that wasn't cool! How do you like them apples?!" That's a direct quote, folks.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the main event tag-team tilt continues. When we return, we learn from the commentators that Dom has been getting involved to help Zayn get isolated and beat down. Fans chant "YEET! YEET!" in anticipation of the eventual hot tag.

Uso gets the hot tag and goes on an offensive rampage as the crowd comes to life. Carlito and Dom get involved at ringside, which allows Balor and McDonagh to take back over. Zayn and Uso hit the 1D for a close pin attempt on McDonagh that Balor breaks up just in time.

Balor runs into a super kick from Uso, who then knocks Dom and Carlito off the apron as they try to get involved again. Balor takes over and hits a Coup de Grace on Uso, which is immediately followed up by a top-rope moonsault from McDonagh into a pin attempt, which Zayn breaks up just in time.

Uso hits an Uso Splash for the pin. After the match, Bron Breakker hits the ring and lays out Zayn with a spear. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: "Main Event" Jey Uso & Sami Zayn