WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano Devastated by Family Tragedy

WE Superstar Johnny Gargano has shared heartbreaking news about a fire that destroyed his family’s restaurant. In a post on Twitter/X, Gargano expressed his gratitude that his 82-year-old father was not injured in the incident but revealed the full extent of the devastation.

The restaurant, a family-run business for nearly 50 years, was a significant part of Gargano’s life. He described growing up in the establishment and the immense emotional impact the loss has had on his family.

Fans had been eagerly anticipating visiting the restaurant during SummerSlam, but those plans have now been dashed by the fire.

WNS wishes Gargano family all the very best.