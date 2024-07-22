WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano Devastated by Family Tragedy

WE Superstar Johnny Gargano has shared heartbreaking news about a fire that destroyed his family’s restaurant. In a post on Twitter/X, Gargano expressed his gratitude that his 82-year-old father was not injured in the incident but revealed the full extent of the devastation.
The restaurant, a family-run business for nearly 50 years, was a significant part of Gargano’s life. He described growing up in the establishment and the immense emotional impact the loss has had on his family.
Fans had been eagerly anticipating visiting the restaurant during SummerSlam, but those plans have now been dashed by the fire.
WNS wishes Gargano family all the very best.
I figured I should touch on this because people are finding out, and I know a lot of wrestling fans were looking forward to going to my Dad's restaurant when they were in Cleveland for Summerslam.— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 22, 2024
Last night, there was a fire, and my Dad's restaurant was badly damaged. I'm… pic.twitter.com/tQnWFATfR6
