AEW Collision Undergoes Cost-Cutting Measures

AEW Collision has seen a number of changes this past Saturday as the show kicked off its residency at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. One of the most noticeable alterations was the replacement of Elton John's iconic "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" with an original theme composed by Mikey Ruckus.
According to reports, this shift, along with other undisclosed production cuts, is a cost-saving measure. With AEW's flagship program, Dynamite, still touring, it's speculated that resources are being concentrated on that show. As a result, fans may notice further reductions in production value on Collision in the weeks to come.
AEW Collision has debuted its new theme song!— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) July 21, 2024
No more Saturday's Alright For Fighting, sadly.
pic.twitter.com/VX20cR7G15
