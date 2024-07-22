WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Undergoes Cost-Cutting Measures

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

AEW Collision has seen a number of changes this past Saturday as the show kicked off its residency at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. One of the most noticeable alterations was the replacement of Elton John's iconic "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" with an original theme composed by Mikey Ruckus.

According to reports, this shift, along with other undisclosed production cuts, is a cost-saving measure. With AEW's flagship program, Dynamite, still touring, it's speculated that resources are being concentrated on that show. As a result, fans may notice further reductions in production value on Collision in the weeks to come.

AEW Music Producer Responds to Backlash Over Collision Theme Song Change

Starting with the July 20th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision, a new opening video music replaced Elton John’s iconic “Saturday Nig [...]

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
