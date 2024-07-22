WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

"The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi vs. Effy Announced for GCW Now and Forever

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

"The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi vs. Effy Announced for GCW Now and Forever

The former Jinder Mahal's first match for GCW is set.

On Sunday, the company announced on X that Mahal’s debut match will be against Effy on August 2 in Cleveland, Ohio. Mahal will now be wrestling under the name “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi.

This announcement follows an angle that took place this past Friday night at GCW’s So High event. Mahal entered the ring following an Effy/Cole Radick tag team match, wearing a mask, and laid out Effy with the Khallas before unmasking himself.

On X, Mahal declared his intention to elevate GCW to his standards and become their champion. He also claimed to have witnessed “recreational drug use” backstage and criticized Matt Cardona's performance as GCW General Manager. Mahal was released from WWE in April. After losing a match to Seth Rollins earlier in the year, he had been largely absent from WWE TV, with the exception of an appearance in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 40.


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #now and forever #the maharaja #raj dhesi #effy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88594/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π