"The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi vs. Effy Announced for GCW Now and Forever

The former Jinder Mahal's first match for GCW is set.

On Sunday, the company announced on X that Mahal’s debut match will be against Effy on August 2 in Cleveland, Ohio. Mahal will now be wrestling under the name “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi.

This announcement follows an angle that took place this past Friday night at GCW’s So High event. Mahal entered the ring following an Effy/Cole Radick tag team match, wearing a mask, and laid out Effy with the Khallas before unmasking himself.

On X, Mahal declared his intention to elevate GCW to his standards and become their champion. He also claimed to have witnessed “recreational drug use” backstage and criticized Matt Cardona's performance as GCW General Manager. Mahal was released from WWE in April. After losing a match to Seth Rollins earlier in the year, he had been largely absent from WWE TV, with the exception of an appearance in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 40.