FTR’s AEW Status Update: Dax Harwood's “Really Bad” Back Issues and Their Return to Collision

FTR was off AEW television in recent weeks due to Dax Harwood messing up his back "really bad," but they returned to television on the July 20, 2024 edition of Collision. Harwood mentioned that their road back to the tag team titles will begin on next week's Collision. FTR also vowed to regain the titles at the 2024 All In PPV event.

Cash Wheeler also addressed his personal issues:

"One thing I did not wanna talk about for a long time, but when I found out tonight we had time to talk, I said, I wanna get this off my chest. It’s no secret for the past year I’ve been going through some stuff personally that has dragged my name through the mud, that has had a cloud hanging over my head, that has had more stress on me than I could ever tell you all. And every single night, when I came out here in this ring, that was my escape. That was when I could come out here and I could forget all the other shit that I was going through, no matter how much it was not true.

Every week, night after night, we come out here, you people, you helped me get past that. All that did not matter to me. The only thing that mattered was coming out here and wrestling every match like it was our last match. Because I did not know if it was gonna be my last match or not. It’s not a real secret that I do have a temper, that I can be a bit of a hot head, but it’s not gonna happen anywhere outside of this ring."