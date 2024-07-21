Title Change Took Place During AEW Collision

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

New champions were crowned in the main event of AEW Collision on July 20 in Arlington, Texas.

Saturday's show, the first of the 'summer series' at Esports Stadium Arlington, featured a new theme song, stage set, and now new titleholders in AEW.

In the main event, the vacant AEW World Trios Championship was on the line. The Bang Bang Gang – Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn – faced Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne of The Patriarchy.

The title was vacated due to Jay White's injury. Christopher Daniels, the new on-screen authority figure, informed the Bang Bang Gang they couldn't simply substitute Robinson for White.

The Patriarchy emerged victorious, with Shayna Wayne, Nick Wayne’s mom, spraying something in Juice Robinson’s eyes, allowing Christian Cage to secure the pin and the championship.