Earl Hebner Redeems Himself In Montreal

The legendary Earl Hebner made a surprise appearance during the X-Division Championship Match at TNA Slammiversary.

In Montreal, Mustafa Ali defended the X-Division Championship against Speedball Mike Bailey.

After the referee was knocked out, Earl Hebner made his unexpected return to TNA Wrestling. Ali applied the Sharpshooter on Speedball and wanted Hebner to recreate the infamous 1997 “Montreal Screwjob.”

Hebner refused, infuriating Ali. Bailey rallied, locked in his own Sharpshooter, and won to become the new X-Division Champion.

This marks Speedball’s second reign with the title since 2022 and Ali’s first singles loss since leaving WWE, ending his 149-day reign.