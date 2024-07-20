Nic Nemeth Captures TNA World Championship in the Main Event at Slammiversary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the main event of tonight's TNA Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE) captured the TNA World Championship, outlasting Frankie Kazarian, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Josh Alexander, and Moose.

Match coverage courtesy of Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com:

TNA Slammiversary: Six-Way Elimination World Title Match

Moose tries to get Kaz on his side, but the faces take them out. Hendry hits Moose with a delayed suplex on the floor, then he press slams Nemeth on Moose at ringside. Kaz attacks Hendry, but Maclin and Alexander gang up on him. They take Kaz down with a backbreaker and kneedrop combo, but the alliance is short-lived. Alexander takes multiple opponents out with German suplexes. Nemeth ends up getting control and repeatedly elbow drops Moose. Nemeth gets to nine before Moose rolls outside, but Nemeth dives outside for elbow drop number ten.

Kaz and Moose get some offense in before Kaz counters a moonsault with a diving cutter. After some back and forth, Moose picks his spot and spears Maclin to eliminate him.

Steve Maclin eliminated by Moose

The crowd sings the goodbye song to Maclin, and he flips them off on his way up the ramp. Moose keeps his opponents isolated in each corner, dropping them with kicks to the face. Moose spinebusters Kaz onto the apron, then Nemeth and Alexander take out the rest. Everyone fights in the entryway and up the ramp, and Alexander tries to C4 Moose on the stage. Moose backdrops him and tries to slam Hendry off of the stage. Hendry avoids it, then Nemeth superkicks Kaz off the stage and through the table. Moose drags Nemeth and Alexander back to the ring, then he powerbombs Nemeth onto Alexander. Hendry regains control after some fallaway slams. He kips up to pop the crowd, but Moose does it too and kicks Hendry right in the face. He spears Alexander and Nemeth, then Hendry tries to steal a rollup. Moose connects with a pump kick, but Hendry fires back with a clothesline. He connects with the Standing Ovation and eliminates Moose, guaranteeing there will be a new champion!

Moose eliminated by Joe Hendry

Hendry goes for the Standing Ovation on Alexander, who reverses it and kicks Hendry in the balls. Alexander hits a C4 to eliminate Hendry.

Joe Hendry eliminated by Josh Alexander

Alexander gets on top of Hendry and screams about being the heart and soul of TNA, then pummels Hendry with some forearms and kicks to the head. Alexander shoves the ref and backs him into the corner, then Nemeth runs in to attack. Alexander knocks him down and steps on his hair, then calls for a C4 as the crowd chants “asshole” at him. Nemeth fights back with a corner splash, but Alexander stops a second one and targets Nemeth’s injured left shoulder. Nemeth connects with some strikes, then follows with a headbutt and superkick and eliminates Alexander.

Josh Alexander eliminated by Nic Nemeth

Kaz runs in and hits Nemeth with Fade To Black, then follows by putting Nemeth in a chicken wing. Nemeth rolls through and hits a superkick for two. Kaz blocks Danger Zone from Nemeth and follows with a Backstabber. Nemeth fires right back with a Superkick and Danger Zone to win.

Winner and NEW TNA World Heavyweight Champion – Nic Nemeth