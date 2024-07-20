PCO Defeats A.J. Francis at TNA Slammiversary to Capture Two Championships

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At tonight's TNA Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, Perfect Creation One (PCO) defeated A.J. Francis to capture the TNA Digital Media Championship, as well as the Lutte Internationale Canadian International Heavyweight Championship.

Match coverage courtesy of Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com:

Montreal Street Fight (TNA Digital Media Championship And Canadian International Heavyweight Title – AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

Francis introduced some footage of his crew attacking PCO backstage. However, Destro is seen lurking nearby. Francis demands to be crowned winner, but Destro and some druids come to the entrance and bring PCO back to life in a coffin.

The match begins with Francis hitting PCO with a chair, but PCO psyches himself up and hits a somersault dive on the floor. He hits the Re-Animator next, then heads up top and hits a moonsault that takes both Francis and Swann out on the floor. PCO goes for a table under the ring but Swann attacks him. PCO goes after him, but Francis runs in and attacks PCO from behind. Francis and Swann set up some tables at ringside, and Francis calls for a chokeslam. PCO blocks it and punches Francis and Swann before chasing Francis around the ring. Francis gets a trash can and hits PCO in the head before throwing it in the ring.

Francis throws more weapons in the ring and runs into a big boot from PCO. Francis knocks him down in the corner and follows with a running knee strike that inadvertently breaks a piece of the table. Francis throws more chairs in the ring, then puts a trash can on PCO’s head and repeatedly smashes it with a chair.

PCO makes a brief comeback before setting up a moonsault, but Francis counters with an electric chair drop on a pile of chairs for two. They move towards the corner, with Francis on the top turnbuckle. PCO picks him up and press slams him through the tables at ringside. Josh Bishop hits PCO from behind with a chair, then hits a Razor’s Edge with PCO falling spine first on the backs of the chairs. After this brutal-looking spot, Sami Callihan runs out with a bat, but Swann stops him from using it. Swann tries to attack PCO with the bat, but Rhino runs out and Gores Swann. PCO rolls Francis back in the ring and hits a top rope moonsault for a close two count.

Francis takes a cheap shot at PCO and hits a Tombstone piledriver, but PCO shocks him by kicking out at two. Francis calls for a chokeslam, but PCO reverses it and chokeslams Francis onto the pile of chairs, then finally hits a moonsault for the win.

Steph De Lander comes to the ring and proposes to PCO, which he accepts!

Winner and NEW TNA Digital Media Championship And Canadian International Heavyweight Title – PCO