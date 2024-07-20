WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New TNA World Tag Team Champions Crowned at Slammiversary

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 20, 2024

New TNA World Tag Team Champions Crowned at Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling officially has brand new World Tag Team Champions, as the team of Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated The System to capture the titles.

Match results courtesy of Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com:

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The System (c) vs. ABC

The System uses cheap shots and some interference to maintain control early on. Bey finally gets the tag, but the ref calls it off because he was distracted by The System. Myers and Edwards continue to keep Ace grounded, then Ace finally fights back and tags out. Bey unloads on Edwards and Myers, hitting Edwards in the corner with a moonsault.

Edwards shoves him into the ropes but Bey counters and hits a dropkick through the ropes, then skins the cat and runs across the ring. Alisha jumps on the apron and Bey chases her away, but runs into a stiff shot from Eddie Edwards. Myers gets back into it and attacks Bey, then Ace runs over and knocks Edwards out of the way. Ace does a somersault to avoid Myers on the apron, and Myers falls right into a cutter on the apron by Bey. Ace hops up and knocks Edwards down with a somersault dive to pop the crowd.

The System regains control after a spear, then they go for their finisher but ABC comes back with a Magic Killer for two. Bey goes to hit Eddie Edwards but ends up hitting Alisha on accident. ABC hits their finishers on Myers and wins the match.

Winners and NEW TNA Tag Team Champions – ABC

Source: Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com
