TNA Slammiversary 2024 Coverage & Results (July 20, 2024)

The following is the ongoing live results of the 2024 TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view event, courtesy of Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com:

“Broken” Matt Hardy vs. JDC

Dango tries to rush and hit Hardy with the pole of an American flag, but Hardy ducks and bites him. Dango ends up suckering Hardy in and slams him on the apron, then he rolls him in the ring and taunts the crowd. Dango hits a legdrop off of the ropes for two, then Hardy fights back briefly. Dango elbows him and goes back on offense, but misses a legdrop on the ring apron.

Hardy repeatedly slams Dango’s head on all three turnbuckles on one of the posts, then hits a legdrop and calls for the finish. Dango blocks it, but Hardy whips him into the ropes and hits a Side Effect for two. Hardy goes for another Twist Of Fate, but Dango counters with a Falcon Arrow. He heads up top but Hardy crotches him on the ropes and hits a Twist Of Fate from the middle turnbuckle for the win.

Hardy picks up Dango after the bell and hits two more Twist Of Fates before leaving.

Winner – “Broken” Matt Hardy

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The System (c) vs. ABC

The System uses cheap shots and some interference to maintain control early on. Bey finally gets the tag, but the ref calls it off because he was distracted by The System. Myers and Edwards continue to keep Ace grounded, then Ace finally fights back and tags out. Bey unloads on Edwards and Myers, hitting Edwards in the corner with a moonsault.

Edwards shoves him into the ropes but Bey counters and hits a dropkick through the ropes, then skins the cat and runs across the ring. Alisha jumps on the apron and Bey chases her away, but runs into a stiff shot from Eddie Edwards. Myers gets back into it and attacks Bey, then Ace runs over and knocks Edwards out of the way. Ace does a somersault to avoid Myers on the apron, and Myers falls right into a cutter on the apron by Bey. Ace hops up and knocks Edwards down with a somersault dive to pop the crowd.

The System regains control after a spear, then they go for their finisher but ABC comes back with a Magic Killer for two. Bey goes to hit Eddie Edwards but ends up hitting Alisha on accident. ABC hits their finishers on Myers and wins the match.

Winners and NEW TNA Tag Team Champions – ABC

Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

The pair go back and forth on offense, with Santana hitting a rolling Buck Fifty for two. Jake makes a comeback, but Santana cuts him off in his tracks with a dropkick off the ropes. Santana hits a cannonball and slam for two, then he goes for another cannonball but Jake catches him and hits a powerbomb for two.

ake goes up top, but Santana crushes him with a German suplex off of the top turnbuckle. Both men get to their feet and slug it out, and Santana drops him with a superkick. Jake jumps back up and they keep slugging it out, with Santana finally taking it after hitting Spinning The Block.

Winner – Mike Santana

The Rascalz vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

Wes and Dempsey start off early and try to show each other up, with Wes hitting a Bronco Buster. Wentz tags in and Dempsey slows it down a bit with an armlock, but Wentz avoids a boot and tags out. Trey stomps Dempsey’s back and sweeps his legs in the corner. Heights distracts the ref, which allows Dempsey to regain control.

NQCC keeps the match in their control for a decent amount of time before The Rascalz turn the tables. Dempsey hits a German suplex and takes a crossbody while in the bridge. The Rascalz hit a somersault dive on all three opponents, then Heights and Dempsey get back in and put Wes and Wentz in a sleeperhold and chokehold. Borne tries to get after Trey but a miscommunication allows The Rascalz to hit Soup Kitchen and Hot Fire Flame for the win.

Winners – The Rascalz