Texas Death Match Set for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

A new match has been added to the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 lineup.

Leyla Hirsch will face Diamante in a Texas Death Match. This bout will serve as the rubber match for the two rivals. Hirsch triumphed over Diamante in a singles match last month, while Diamante secured a win against Hirsch in a Lights Out match on ROH TV this week.

Tony Khan announced the news on Saturday, stating: “After Thursday’s brutal Lights Out fight made the tally 1-1, the score between Diamanté/Leyla Hirsch will be settled at ROH Death Before Dishonor in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH.”

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 announced lineup so far:

- ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe defends against Roderick Strong

- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Queen Aminata

- ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz defends against Red Velvet

- Texas death match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante