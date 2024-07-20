WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Texas Death Match Set for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2024

A new match has been added to the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 lineup.

Leyla Hirsch will face Diamante in a Texas Death Match. This bout will serve as the rubber match for the two rivals. Hirsch triumphed over Diamante in a singles match last month, while Diamante secured a win against Hirsch in a Lights Out match on ROH TV this week.

Tony Khan announced the news on Saturday, stating: “After Thursday’s brutal Lights Out fight made the tally 1-1, the score between Diamanté/Leyla Hirsch will be settled at ROH Death Before Dishonor in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH.”

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 announced lineup so far:

- ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe defends against Roderick Strong

- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Queen Aminata

- ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz defends against Red Velvet

- Texas death match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #texas death match #death before dishonor

