Texas Death Match Set for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

A new match has been added to the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 lineup.
Leyla Hirsch will face Diamante in a Texas Death Match. This bout will serve as the rubber match for the two rivals. Hirsch triumphed over Diamante in a singles match last month, while Diamante secured a win against Hirsch in a Lights Out match on ROH TV this week.
Tony Khan announced the news on Saturday, stating: “After Thursday’s brutal Lights Out fight made the tally 1-1, the score between Diamanté/Leyla Hirsch will be settled at ROH Death Before Dishonor in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH.”
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 announced lineup so far:
- ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe defends against Roderick Strong
- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Queen Aminata
- ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz defends against Red Velvet
- Texas death match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante
⚡ Dalton Castle Sidelined for Rest of 2024 After AEW Collision Injury
Dalton Castle will be sidelined for the rest of 2024 due to an injury. The former ROH World Champion suffered the injury during a match aga [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 20, 2024 10:19PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com