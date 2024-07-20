Dalton Castle Sidelined for Rest of 2024 After AEW Collision Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dalton Castle will be sidelined for the rest of 2024 due to an injury.

The former ROH World Champion suffered the injury during a match against Roderick Strong at the July 10 AEW Collision taping. Castle was knocked unconscious by a flying knee from Strong, resulting in an early end to the match.

AEW president Tony Khan announced the news on Saturday via X, stating that Castle will miss the remainder of the year.

“Some injury news that’s forced changes to the plans for this Friday’s #ROHDBD Death Before Dishonor @theDALTONcastle was injured in his Saturday Night #AEWCollision bout last week vs @roderickstrong. Sadly Dalton will be out of action for the remainder of 2024. Get well soon DC”