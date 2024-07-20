WWE Interest in Top International Women's Wrestler: Latest Update

According to Fightful Select, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Rhio has not been offered a deal by WWE. These rumors surfaced after the United Kingdom standout and Progress Women’s Champion was invited by WWE to visit their Performance Center.
Sources indicate that Rhio would be open to such an opportunity if it arose, and she already has a US visa for a planned stint in the States soon.
WWE is reportedly focusing on other international women talent for NXT, including Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.
It’s worth noting that WWE's invitation to Rhio to visit the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, suggests there is some level of interest in her.
In related news, there are rumors that another international women’s wrestling prospect, Australian powerhouse Delta Brady, has signed with WWE. While these rumors have yet to be confirmed, it's known that WWE was particularly impressed with her during the recent Australian tryout camp held before WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year.
⚡ "The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi Unveils Dates and Locations for "The Unhindered Tour"
"The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi Embarks on Nationwide Tour with Multiple Pro Wrestling Appearances Following his surprise appearance at GCW: So Hi [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 20, 2024 07:28PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com