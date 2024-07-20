WWE Interest in Top International Women's Wrestler: Latest Update

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to Fightful Select, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Rhio has not been offered a deal by WWE. These rumors surfaced after the United Kingdom standout and Progress Women’s Champion was invited by WWE to visit their Performance Center.

Sources indicate that Rhio would be open to such an opportunity if it arose, and she already has a US visa for a planned stint in the States soon.

WWE is reportedly focusing on other international women talent for NXT, including Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

It’s worth noting that WWE's invitation to Rhio to visit the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, suggests there is some level of interest in her.

In related news, there are rumors that another international women’s wrestling prospect, Australian powerhouse Delta Brady, has signed with WWE. While these rumors have yet to be confirmed, it's known that WWE was particularly impressed with her during the recent Australian tryout camp held before WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year.