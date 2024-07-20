WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Last-Minute Change Announced for Tonight's TNA Slammiversary 2024 PPV in Montreal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2024

A late change has been announced for tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view lineup.

Just hours before the show goes live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, TNA Wrestling announced that Jonathan Gresham has been pulled from the event.

“Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete tonight,” TNA stated. “KUSHIDA will now go one-on-one with Rich Swann on Countdown to TNA Slammiversary streaming LIVE & FREE at 7pm ET on TNA+.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #slammiversary

