Last-Minute Change Announced for Tonight's TNA Slammiversary 2024 PPV in Montreal

A late change has been announced for tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view lineup.
Just hours before the show goes live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, TNA Wrestling announced that Jonathan Gresham has been pulled from the event.
“Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete tonight,” TNA stated. “KUSHIDA will now go one-on-one with Rich Swann on Countdown to TNA Slammiversary streaming LIVE & FREE at 7pm ET on TNA+.”
.@TheJonGresham is unable to compete tonight. KUSHIDA will now go one-on-one with @RichSwannTNA on Countdown to #TNASlammiversary streaming LIVE & FREE at 7pm ET on TNA+— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 20, 2024
