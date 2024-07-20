"The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi Unveils Dates and Locations for "The Unhindered Tour"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi Embarks on Nationwide Tour with Multiple Pro Wrestling Appearances

Following his surprise appearance at GCW: So High on July 19, former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal, also known as “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi, has announced an international tour starting on July 22 and continuing through September 28.

The former WWE Champion took to social media on Saturday to reveal The Unhindered Tour and shared a full schedule of dates and locations. This tour includes appearances for various promotions such as Black Label Pro, Northeast Wrestling, WrestleCon, AAA TripleMania, Greektown Wrestling, Heroes Hideout, NCG Wrestling, and WrestlePro.

The Unhindered Tour Dates and Locations:

7/22 – K&S – VIRTUAL SIGNING

7/26 – BLACK LABEL PRO – CHICAGO, IL

7/27 – NORTHEAST WRESTLING – NEW HAVEN, CT

8/2-3 – WRESTLECON – CLEVELAND, OH

8/7 – AAA TRIPLEMANIA – MEXICO CITY, MX

8/23 – GREEKTOWN WRESTLING – TORONTO, ON

8/25 – HEROES HIDEOUT – ALBANY, NY

8/31 – NCG WRESTLING – LEAMINGTON, ON

9/28 – WRESTLEPRO – RAHWAY, NJ