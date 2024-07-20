WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Reflects on His "Most Nervous" Conversation with Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2024

During his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reminisced about proposing a shift from his iconic “Deadman” character to the “American Badass” persona to Vince McMahon in 2000.

“That was probably what I was most nervous about. Not the night that I’d debut it but actually telling Vince, ‘What do you think about this?’ I was totally expecting him to go, ‘There’s no damn way, you’ll be fine, screw all those guys talking and cutting those great promos.’

I have a meeting with him, and it’s like, ‘Boss, this is what I’m thinking.’ And I explained my reasoning for it, and it was like, ‘God damn that’s good, that’s great.’ I’m thinking it’s a rib, like here comes the punchline, he’s about to pull the rug right out from underneath me.”

Source: tjrwrestling.net
