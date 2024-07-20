WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another NJPW Star Joins WWE Roster, Expected in Bloodline Storyline

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2024

WWE is adding a new talent from NJPW to its roster, with veteran Hikuleo being the latest signing.

Recently, WWE has acquired Tonga Loa, Tonga Toma, and Jacob Fatu from NJPW, integrating them into The Bloodline faction. They also plan to bring in Giulia once her commitments in Japan conclude.

Hikuleo’s contract with NJPW expired last month, sparking rumors of his move to WWE. Fightful Select confirms WWE has signed Hikuleo, though his start date is not yet disclosed.

He is likely to join the ongoing Bloodline storyline. Hikuleo is Tama Tonga's half-brother and the adopted son of WWE legend Haku.

Source: fightfulselect.com
Tags: #wwe #njpw #hikuleo #the bloodline

