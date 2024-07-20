Final Card For Tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2024 PPV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year, Slammiversary, throws down tonight in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Fans can expect a night of high-octane action with several championship matches on the line.

The main event features a massive six-way elimination bout for the TNA World Championship. Champion Moose will have his hands full defending his title against a stacked field including Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Josh Alexander, and Steve Maclin.

Other top matches include Jordynne Grace putting the TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line against Ash by Elegance, and Mustafa Ali defending the TNA X-Division Championship against Mike Bailey.

The entire main card kicks off at 8 pm ET and will be available on the TNA+ app, Triller, YouTube, cable, and satellite pay-per-view for $39.99. Stay tuned for results and highlights from the event, including any title changes!

Here's a look at the full Slammiversary card:

TNA World Championship Six-Way Elimination Match: Moose (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash by Elegance

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Mike Bailey

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

TNA Digital Media Championship Match: AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

The Rascalz vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

Matt Hardy vs. Johnny “Dango” Curtis

Countdown to Slammiversary Match (TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship): Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Jody Threat & Dani Luna

Countdown to Slammiversary Match: KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

Countdown to Slammiversary Match (Four-Way): Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside