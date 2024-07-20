New Match Announced to Tonight's AEW Collision

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A member of The Conglomeration will face a member of The Undisputed Kingdom on Saturday’s AEW Collision episode.

In a new bout added to Saturday’s Collision lineup, The Conglomeration’s Tomohiro Ishii will face Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Kingdom in singles competition. The match was announced during Friday’s AEW Rampage episode.

NJPW’s Ishii is set to be a regular on the AEW roster for the rest of the summer, as revealed by the promotion last week.

Also added to Saturday’s card, FTR will address the AEW audience after making their return to the company on last week’s Collision, where they saved Tommy Billington from an attack by The Don Callis Family.

The updated lineup for the Saturday, July 20 AEW Collision includes:

AEW Unified Trios Championship Match: The Patriarchy’s Christian Cage, Killswitch, & Nick Wayne vs. The Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn

Lumberjack Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

Hologram Debuts

Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida

Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong

FTR Speaks