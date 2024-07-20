WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF to Defend AEW International Title in Mexico on August 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2024

MJF is heading to Mexico.

CMLL announced on Friday that MJF will be defending his newly-won AEW International title on August 2 in Arena Mexico. A video aired during their Friday show at Arena Mexico featuring MJF making the announcement.

In the video, the new champion is seen in a bathtub, claiming his match against Will Ospreay on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was the easiest match of his life. He boasted about his killer instinct, contrasting it with Ospreay, and credited it as the reason for his status as the longest-reigning AEW Champion and now the new International Champion. MJF declared that the best way to help the world internationally is to take the title to “those masked morons in Mexico.”


