Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 19, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX. Rajah.com is the official results partner of WNS.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (JULY 19, 2024): OMAHA, NE.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque's "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we head into an in-depth video package looking back at the key moments from last week's show involving Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes, Terence Crawford & A-Town Down Under Kick Things Off

We shoot inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE. as Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to this week's show. The theme for Cody Rhodes hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion to kick off this week's show.

"The American Nightmare" settles at the ringside area and heads over to pound fists with boxing pound for pound king and Omaha's own Terence Crawford. Graves and Barrett put Crawford over as a graphic flashes on the screen for his upcoming showdown against Israil Madrimov.

Rhodes gets inside the ring and his music dies down. He begins, as always, "So, Omaha ... what do you wanna talk about?!" He says let's start with Randy Orton. He talks about the intagurl role that "The Viper" played in the early part of his career, and says he wouldn't be here and wouldn't be a champion today if it weren't for him.

He says with that in mind, imagine the guilt he is feeling. Knowing Orton had spinal fusion surgery and with five kids at home, he came back to WWE and last week, ended up hurt as the result of an attack from The Bloodline while trying to help him. He looks directly into the hard camera and addresses Solo Sikoa.

The WWE Universal Champion spoke about how he once told Solo "you aren't ready." He talks about all that he has gone through with Solo in particular, but before he can finish, the theme for A-Town Down Under hits. Out comes Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to a ton of boos.

Theory says because of Cody, he was attacked by Jacob Fatu last week. He points out swelling on his face. Cody says he thought the swelling was from a knee to his face from his own partner, Waller. Waller is critical of Cody for pushing the same narrative that #DIY and others have as of late, trying to put a wedge between he and Theory.

Waller gets into the ring as he continues talking, but Cody attacks him while he is in mid-sentence. Theory helps Waller beat Cody down. They throw Cody out of the ring and he recovers against the barricade. As he gets back to his feet, he sees Terence Crawford handing him a chair. He takes the chair and heads into the ring to beat down Theory and Waller and run them off.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Backstage, we see Carmelo Hayes sitting in front of a vanity mirror as someone is touching him up. He sends a message to Andrade ahead of their advertised one-on-one showdown, which is up first tonight. He gets up from the chair and begins making his way to the ring as the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Cody catches up with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage and tells him to make a match for him against A-Town Down Under for tonight. Aldis says he can do that, but only if Cody finds a partner. Cody insists he doesn't need one, but Aldis tells him no partner, no match.

Inside the arena once again, the theme for Carmelo Hayes hits and out he comes for our opening contest. He settles inside the squared circle, his entrance tune wraps up and then the theme for his opponent plays. Andrade makes his way out and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, we see Hayes settle into the early offensive lead as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see a slow-motion replay of a picture-perfect Spanish Fly spot from during the commercials.

Hayes continues to control the action until Andrade hits a massive clothesline that gets him back in the fight. Andrade fires up and begins taking over. With Hayes slumped against the turnbuckles in the corner, Andrade runs across the ring and blasts him with double knees for a close two-count.

Hayes hits a face-buster for a two-count of his own. Fans break out into a loud "This is Awesome!" chant as the two head to the top-rope. Andrade adjusts in mid-move on the way down for a crazy moonsault. Hayes hits a huge high spot off the top-rope for another close two-count. Andrade hits The Message seconds later to win a great match.

Winner: Andrade

"Queen" Nia Jax, Bayley Live Satellite Interview

After the Hayes-Andrade bout wraps up, we see footage of what happened last week with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton beating down their opposition. We then see "Queen" Nia Jax and WWE Women's Champion Bayley getting microphones put on their shirts for a live split-screen satellite interview.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, Corey Graves introduces the interview. Nia demands to be called "Queen." Bayley refuses and admits Nia is right about hurting her in the past, but says that wasn't because she's better than her, it was because she's big and clumsy.

The interview wraps up moments later, with Jax getting annoyed and asking if they were done yet before tearing her microphone off of her shirt and storming off in a hissy fit.

Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green

In another backstage segment, we see Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair waiting to talk to SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven also want to talk to Aldis, and the four end up jawing at each other. This leads to a match being made.

Back inside the arena, Bianca Belair's theme hits and out comes "The EST of WWE" for that match. She heads to the ring accompanied by Jade Cargill as we head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Chelsea Green comes out accompanied by Piper Niven.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which lasts all of a minute, maybe two at the most. Belair gets the easy win and then dances with Cargill in the ring until her music is cut off by WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn taunting them.

They saw they'll give them a taste next week but in terms of the rematch for the titles that Belair and Cargill wants, "we'll see about that" they say with a sinister laugh.

Winner: Bianca Belair

WWE SummerSlam Contract Signing For LA Knight vs. Logan Paul

Backstage, we see LA Knight walking the halls as the crowd reacts in the background from inside the arena. His scheduled contract signing for his WWE United States Championship match against Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland is up next.

On that note, we shoot to another commercial break. When the show returns, Graves and Barrett run down the list of programming scheduled for WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland Weekend. From there, the theme for LA Knight hits.

"The Mega Star" makes his way to the ring, where SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis is standing with the contract for the United States Championship match at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland. The theme for Logan Paul hits next and out comes the reigning champion.

Knight gives Paul props for being the man as long as he has the U.S. title. As he continues talking, a bored Paul tells him that he might need this match, but he does not. He says when he leaves this ring, he's interviewing former U.S. Presidents.

He's also launching billion dollar PRIME businesses and starting a family. He tells Knight that he wants all of the accolades that Paul has. Paul then takes a shot at Knight for being a wannabe of The Rock. Knight says he's never heard that one before.

LA Knight tells Logan that his brother Jake Paul is willing to step into the ring with Mike Tyson, but it doesn't look like Paul is willing to step into the ring with him. The fans "ooh" and "ahh" at that. This works Paul up, who then asks the crowd if they want this match.

He tells Aldis to give him the contract. He signs it and tells Knight he'd tell him on August 3 he's gonna take everything from him, but says Knight doesn't have anything he wants. Paul finishes by mocking Knight's "YEAH!" catchphrase.

Aldis tries to keep the two apart, but Knight ends up rushing Paul and firing away at him in the corner. Knight fights back and goes for his Blunt Force Trauma finisher, but Paul avoids it and exits the ring. The contract signing segment wraps up on that note.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin

A music video style video package airs to promote Ms. Tiffy In The Bank for 2024, Tiffany Stratton. After the package wraps up, we return inside the arena where Stratton's theme hits. Out she comes with her Money In The Bank briefcase in-hand.

As Stratton, accompanied by "Queen" Nia Jax, settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Michin makes her way out. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Jax get involved at ringside, which allows Stratton to settle into the offensive lead. This happens a few more times until WWE Women's Champion Bayley comes out and beats Jax down with Tiffany's Money In The Bank briefcase.

Bayley proceeds to bash the briefcase against the commentary desk and then stomps away at it, breaking it. Get ready for the bedazzled briefcase for Stratton soon. Things continue in the ring with Michin picking up the win thanks to the distraction from Bayley.

Winner: Michin

Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under

It's main event time!

But first, we shoot to a special message from Solo Sikoa. Sikoa is seated at the head of the table with the rest of The Bloodline 2.0 standing behind him. He gloats about what they did to Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes last week.

He informs the locker room that whoever teams with Cody tonight will be on his bad side and will be dealt with accordingly. On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-main event commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the Progressive Match Flo of the Week video package, which looks back at the #DIY vs. A-Town Down Under tag-team title main event of last week's show, and everything that happened with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and The Bloodline afterwards.

The video package wraps up and then we shoot backstage and we see Cody Rhodes in his ring gear waiting to head to the ring for what could end up being a handicap match after the threat that Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline just put out there.

Up walks "The Prize Fighter" Kevin Owens taping his wrists. He doesn't even look at Cody, he just keeps taping his wrists and briefly asks Cody if he's ready before walking past him as Cody wears a big smile on his face at Owens risking himself for him.

Owens' theme hits inside the arena and out he comes to a big pop for our main event of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into another quick pre-match commercial break.

Cody Rhodes' entrance tune hits and the crowd explodes as "The American Nightmare" makes his way down to join Owens in the ring for our tag-team headline bout. The theme for the A-Town Down Under duo hits and out comes Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Rhodes and Theory kick things off for their respective teams. Cody establishes the early offensive lead and then tags in Owens, who comes in and takes over.

The action spills out to the floor, where Owens beats down Theory and Waller by himself. Back inside the ring, Owens tags Cody back in. Cody is blasted from behind from a two-on-one attack after the referee is distracted.

Waller takes over and settles into the offensive lead, working over Cody as fans chant "Waller sucks! Waller sucks!" Cody crawls over and tags Owens back in. Owens takes the hot tag and comes in with a ton of energy. He knocks Theory off the apron and goes to work on Waller.

He beats him down in the corner of the ring. On the floor, he hits back-to-back running clotheslines on both A-Town Down Under members. Back in the ring, Owens hits an atomic drop and enzugiri on Waller, before connecting with his trademark cannonball splash on Waller in the corner.

Owens heads to the top-rope and goes for a swanton, but lands on the raised knees of Waller. Waller tags in Theory, who hits a picture-perfect dropkick on Owens. As A-Town Down Under settles back into a comfortable, prolonged offensive lead, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the final advertising time out of the evening, we see Cody and Owens take back over control of the action in the ring. Things culminate with Cody getting the hot tag, hitting his trademark spots and helping bring this match to a close with a pin fall victory.

Winners: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens

The Bloodline Strike Again!

Once the match wraps up, we see Cody and Owens celebrating together when the theme for The Bloodline hits. Out comes Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. They make it to the ring where Cody dives through the ropes and takes out two of them.

The other heads into the ring, where Owens grabs and tries tearing his eyeball out. The wild brawl continues with Jacob Fatu coming out and helping the other members of The Bloodline get the better of things. They put them through the commentary desk and pose as the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!