NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige Signs Exclusive Deal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The National Wrestling Alliance has revealed that Kenzie Paige, the NWA Women’s World Champion, has inked an exclusive contract.



The National Wrestling Alliance Women’s World Champion is staying put! The NWA has locked superstar Kenzie Paige into a long-term, exclusive contract.

“Our stellar women’s division is one of the many things which sets the National Wrestling Alliance apart in today’s pro wrestling landscape,” declares NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“As the reigning NWA Women’s World champion, nobody shines more brightly than Kenzie Paige” he says. “We are thrilled to announce she will remain a focal point of NWA Powerrr, our Signature Live Events and company for years to come.”

As the leader of all-female faction Pretty Empowered, Paige has reigned as NWA Women’s World Champion since August 2023. She ended Kamille’s streak of dominance to win the belt on night two of NWA 75, taking full advantage of the guaranteed title shot won in the previous night’s Burke Invitational Gauntlet.

Paige first joined the National Wrestling Alliance at the tender age of 19. In the time since, Paige has become one of the most prolific competitors of the Lightning One Era and, having captured every title available to women in the company, the first-ever “NWA Women’s Grand Slam Champion.”

During her tenure, Paige twice captured the NWA Women’s World tag team titles, became the first to hold the NWA Women’s TV title, won the 2023 Burke Invitational and is now Women’s World champion. She made additional NWA history earlier this year when her Tennessee-based Krossfire Wrestling became the first female-run territory officially recognized by the NWA.

“Kenzie is blazing a trail in NWA unlike any woman before her,” Galli says of the signing. “She is absolutely the person to lead our company forward as we continue to present the highest-quality, most talented women in our business today.”

Paige is only the latest talent announced as signing exclusive NWA contracts. Multiple champions and top stars were previously announced.

Paige’s top contenders Tiffany Nieves and Natalia Markova, unified NWA World TV and Women’s TV champ Max the Impaler, NWA World Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma, The Southern Six and more have secured long-term agreements. Talent acquisitions continue to roll out as the company moves toward NWA 76, the annual celebration of its founding in 1948.

The contract promises Paige as an ongoing cornerstone of NWA Powerrr, the company’s flagship Tuesday program. Paige is all-but-guaranteed to defend the Women’s World title August 31, as NWA’s anniversary spectacular emanates from Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena.

Others scheduled to appear at NWA 76 include 2024 Crockett Cup winners The Southern Six (Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor and “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, along with mentor and pro wrestling Hallf of Famer Ricky Morton), a returning “HollyHood” Haley J (star of Netflix series The Wrestlers) and a debuting Kayla Rossi.

Tickets for NWA 76 are on sale now.