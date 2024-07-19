WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Avoids Clash with WWE SummerSlam 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2024

The TNT schedule for August 3rd reveals that AEW Collision will air at 5pm EST (2pm PST) instead of its usual time of 8pm EST (5pm PST). This change means AEW will avoid going head-to-head with WWE's SummerSlam premium live event, which starts at 7pm EST (4pm PST) on Peacock.

The August 3rd episode of AEW Collision will be taped on August 1st at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, as part of AEW's 'Path To All In' series.

In other positive news, AEW content has been appearing on MAX internationally, indicating that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have likely reached a new media rights agreement. 

