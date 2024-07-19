AEW Content Surfaces on MAX Streaming Platform

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery appear to be on the verge of announcing a new partnership.
Fans have noticed that AEW content is now available on the MAX streaming service, including episodes of Dynamite, Collision, and past AEW pay-per-views. While AEW's content isn't fully accessible to everyone worldwide on MAX yet, this development is a promising indication that AEW will continue its relationship with WBD.
An official announcement has not yet been made by Tony Khan or Warner Bros. Discovery. Additionally, there have been no reports of HBO Max subscribers in the US having access to the AEW content at this time.
AEW content has started to appear on MAX.— Ben Kerin (@WNS_BenKerin) July 19, 2024
The US version is not live but the following was seen internationally. pic.twitter.com/4EWA78LJS9
