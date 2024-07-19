WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Content Surfaces on MAX Streaming Platform

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2024

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery appear to be on the verge of announcing a new partnership.

Fans have noticed that AEW content is now available on the MAX streaming service, including episodes of Dynamite, Collision, and past AEW pay-per-views. While AEW's content isn't fully accessible to everyone worldwide on MAX yet, this development is a promising indication that AEW will continue its relationship with WBD.

An official announcement has not yet been made by Tony Khan or Warner Bros. Discovery. Additionally, there have been no reports of HBO Max subscribers in the US having access to the AEW content at this time.
 

Tags: #aew #wbd #warner bros discovery #max

