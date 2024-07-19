Update: WWE SmackDown in Germany on August 30, Plus Full Lineups for WWE Tours in Germany & Japan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2024

German newspaper Bild is reporting the following matches for the upcoming WWE live event return to Germany in August:

Oberhausen (8/27), Stuttgart (8/28), Frankfurt (8/29):

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline

Additionally, advertised appearances include GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov, Sheamus, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, #DIY, and Tiffany Stratton.

Berlin (8/30) - WWE SmackDown on FOX:

GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov

Sheamus vs. Santos Escobar (both likely dark matches)

Before returning to Germany, WWE will run a three-show tour of Japan:

Thursday, July 25th, Osaka:

Triple Threat WWE Championship Match: “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship Match: “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Meiko Satomura vs. Damage Control (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai with ASUKA)

Friday, July 26th, Tokyo:

WWE Championship Match: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship Match: “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Meiko Satomura vs. Damage Control (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai with Asuka)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight

Saturday, July 27th, Tokyo:

Fatal 4-Way WWE Championship Match: “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Meiko Satomura vs. Damage Control (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai)

Scheduled participants for all Japan shows include Rey Mysterio, World Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, “The Ring General” Gunther, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens.