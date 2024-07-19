WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Paul Wight Shares Big Health Update

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2024

Paul Wight Shares Big Health Update

Former WWE superstar Paul Wight, better known to wrestling fans as The Big Show, is on the road to recovery after undergoing knee and hip replacements.

Wight, a future WWE Hall of Famer, made waves in February 2021 when he left WWE after two decades and joined rival promotion AEW. There, he competed in a few matches and served as an announcer.

Earlier this year, a reunion with his former tag team partner Chris Jericho on the Chris Jericho Cruise saw the pair donning their classic gear, hinting at a potential in-ring return. During the cruise, Wight announced to fans that he would be undergoing knee surgery.

In March, Wight took to Instagram to assure fans he'd be back in the ring soon. While July has arrived and his return hasn't materialized yet, a recent Instagram post offers promising news. The AEW star revealed he's back in the gym, suggesting his recovery is progressing well. 

If you're on Instagram, Facebook, or X, drop me a follow!


Tags: #aew #paul wight #big show

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88546/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π