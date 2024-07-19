Paul Wight Shares Big Health Update

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE superstar Paul Wight, better known to wrestling fans as The Big Show, is on the road to recovery after undergoing knee and hip replacements.

Wight, a future WWE Hall of Famer, made waves in February 2021 when he left WWE after two decades and joined rival promotion AEW. There, he competed in a few matches and served as an announcer.

Earlier this year, a reunion with his former tag team partner Chris Jericho on the Chris Jericho Cruise saw the pair donning their classic gear, hinting at a potential in-ring return. During the cruise, Wight announced to fans that he would be undergoing knee surgery.

In March, Wight took to Instagram to assure fans he'd be back in the ring soon. While July has arrived and his return hasn't materialized yet, a recent Instagram post offers promising news. The AEW star revealed he's back in the gym, suggesting his recovery is progressing well.

