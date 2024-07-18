Linda McMahon Praises Trump at #RNC: "Heart of a Lion, Soul of a Warrior!"

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon expressed her support for Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention, saying:
"Trump has the heart of a lion and the soul of a warrior. I believe that, if necessary, he would stand at the gates of hell to defend our country!"
She added, "President Trump is a job creator and the best friend American workers have ever had in the White House. He is a champion of the forgotten men and women, as I have experienced first hand. Donald Trump is not only a fighter...he is a good man."
Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon full 2024 RNC Speech pic.twitter.com/c5N9fChEyM— Trump Dayz (@TrumpDayz) July 18, 2024
.@Linda_McMahon: "President Trump is a job creator and the best friend American workers have ever had in the White House. He is a champion of the forgotten men and women, as I have experienced first hand. Donald Trump is not only a fighter...he is a good man." pic.twitter.com/t15fFDAU6Q— MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 18, 2024
LINDA MCMAHON:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024
Trump "has the heart of a lion, and the soul of a warrior, and I believe that, if necessary, he would stand at the gates of hell to defend our country!" pic.twitter.com/L7of99T0yV
