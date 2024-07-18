WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Linda McMahon Praises Trump at #RNC: "Heart of a Lion, Soul of a Warrior!"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

Linda McMahon Praises Trump at #RNC: "Heart of a Lion, Soul of a Warrior!"

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon expressed her support for Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention, saying:

"Trump has the heart of a lion and the soul of a warrior. I believe that, if necessary, he would stand at the gates of hell to defend our country!"

She added, "President Trump is a job creator and the best friend American workers have ever had in the White House. He is a champion of the forgotten men and women, as I have experienced first hand. Donald Trump is not only a fighter...he is a good man."


Tags: #wwe #linda mcmahon #donald trump #rnc

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88544/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π