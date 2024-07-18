Linda McMahon Praises Trump at #RNC: "Heart of a Lion, Soul of a Warrior!"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon expressed her support for Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention, saying:

"Trump has the heart of a lion and the soul of a warrior. I believe that, if necessary, he would stand at the gates of hell to defend our country!"

She added, "President Trump is a job creator and the best friend American workers have ever had in the White House. He is a champion of the forgotten men and women, as I have experienced first hand. Donald Trump is not only a fighter...he is a good man."

