AEW Dynamite Hits Highest Viewership Since April with Milestone 250th Episode

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite drew an impressive 795,000 viewers on TBS, marking a significant 15.1 percent increase from the previous week. This surge in viewership represents the best audience total for the show since April 10.

The milestone 250th episode of Dynamite featured an exhilarating nearly hour-long opening match, where MJF triumphed over Will Ospreay to capture the AEW International Championship.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, Dynamite secured the seventh spot on the prime-time cable charts with a 0.27 rating. This figure reflects a 17.4 percent boost from the prior week, making it the highest rating in this category since June 5.

Dynamite faced stiff competition, going head-to-head with coverage of the Republican National Convention on various channels, an Indiana Fever WNBA game on ESPN, and the season premiere of Big Brother on CBS.

Despite the recent gains, Dynamite’s overall audience was down 16.6 percent compared to the same week in 2023, and its 18-49 rating experienced a 20.6 percent decline. This marks the 35th consecutive week of year-over-year declines in total viewership for Dynamite.