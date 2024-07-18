Linda McMahon Comments on McMahon Family's Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the Republican National Convention, Linda McMahon shared an update on her family’s well-being with Going Ringside. Despite an “up and down year,” Linda said, “We’re all doing great.”

Linda is scheduled to speak at the RNC on Thursday, where Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination for President.

The McMahon family has faced media attention this year due to a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The lawsuit accuses Vince McMahon and WWE of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on that story as it is an ongoing case.