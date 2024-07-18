WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Linda McMahon Comments on McMahon Family's Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

During the Republican National Convention, Linda McMahon shared an update on her family’s well-being with Going Ringside. Despite an “up and down year,” Linda said, “We’re all doing great.”

Linda is scheduled to speak at the RNC on Thursday, where Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination for President.

The McMahon family has faced media attention this year due to a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The lawsuit accuses Vince McMahon and WWE of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on that story as it is an ongoing case.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane and Linda McMahon Reunite at 2024 Republican National Convention

Glenn Jacobs, renowned in the wrestling world as the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Kane, reunited with his former boss at the 2024 Republican [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 18, 2024 08:09PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant #linda mcmahon

