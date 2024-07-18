Big Surprises Teased for TNA Slammiversary: 'The Surprises Are Going to Be Even Bigger Than People Realize

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling's next pay-per-view event, Slammiversary, will be held this Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The main event will feature TNA World Champion Moose defending his title against Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Josh Alexander, and Steve Maclin in a fatal four-way match. TNA PPVs are known for surprises with debuts and returns, and Slammiversary promises the same excitement.

With TNA and WWE’s ongoing collaboration, fans can expect unexpected appearances. Promoting the event, Jordynne Grace told Sports Illustrated, “The surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize. TNA and NXT do surprises better than any other promotion. If you’re tired of accidentally reading spoilers, watch Slammiversary. Our goal is to make fans fall back in love with wrestling.”

Grace will defend her TNA Knockouts Championship against Ash By Elegance at Slammiversary.