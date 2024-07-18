All Elite Wrestling Drops "Who We Are: Volume 2" Compilation Album

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Music released their highly anticipated follow-up, "AEW: Who We Are: Volume 2" today. This compilation album builds on the success of the 2022 release, "Volume 1," which featured wrestlers like Max Caster and Monteasy.

"Who We Are: Volume 2" offers another exciting soundtrack to the world of AEW, with each track dedicated to a specific wrestler. Fans can expect new music from artists like Swerve Strickland, Wrestle and Flow, and Monteasy Brinson alongside established names from the first volume.

The full track list includes:

Shut Up And Dribble (Swerve Story) - Swerve Strickland

Babe with the Power (Willow Nightingale Story) - Wrestle and Flow & Victory Perry

Fallen Goddess (Athena Story) - G1TOTHERESCUE & Flash Garments

Too Official (Stephon Smith Story) - Anthiny King & Shokus Apollo

Mack Is Back (Willie Mack Story) - Jobo Gat$

Sound Off (Trish Adora Story) - Miss Kitana Blade & E.Quipped

Bad News N Tattoos (Carlie Bravo Story) - Carlie Bravo

Air in the Sky (AR Fox Story) - Monteasy Brinson

Embassy Suites (Bishop Kaun Story) - Gram & Cutright

Lights, Camera, Action (Action Andretti Story) - TyLee, Teek Hall

No Enemies (Prince Nana Story) - Swats & Righteous Reg

The Queen (Queen Aminata Story) - Mass Made Hotz & FrivolousShara

The Cypher - Omega Sparx, Mega Ran, Sir Tizzy, & Bliz