WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

All Elite Wrestling Drops "Who We Are: Volume 2" Compilation Album

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

All Elite Wrestling Drops "Who We Are: Volume 2" Compilation Album

AEW Music released their highly anticipated follow-up, "AEW: Who We Are: Volume 2" today. This compilation album builds on the success of the 2022 release, "Volume 1," which featured wrestlers like Max Caster and Monteasy.

"Who We Are: Volume 2" offers another exciting soundtrack to the world of AEW, with each track dedicated to a specific wrestler. Fans can expect new music from artists like Swerve Strickland, Wrestle and Flow, and Monteasy Brinson alongside established names from the first volume.

The full track list includes:

Shut Up And Dribble (Swerve Story) - Swerve Strickland

Babe with the Power (Willow Nightingale Story) - Wrestle and Flow & Victory Perry

Fallen Goddess (Athena Story) - G1TOTHERESCUE & Flash Garments

Too Official (Stephon Smith Story) - Anthiny King & Shokus Apollo

Mack Is Back (Willie Mack Story) - Jobo Gat$

Sound Off (Trish Adora Story) - Miss Kitana Blade & E.Quipped

Bad News N Tattoos (Carlie Bravo Story) - Carlie Bravo

Air in the Sky (AR Fox Story) - Monteasy Brinson

Embassy Suites (Bishop Kaun Story) - Gram & Cutright

Lights, Camera, Action (Action Andretti Story) - TyLee, Teek Hall

No Enemies (Prince Nana Story) - Swats & Righteous Reg

The Queen (Queen Aminata Story) - Mass Made Hotz & FrivolousShara

The Cypher - Omega Sparx, Mega Ran, Sir Tizzy, & Bliz


Tags: #aew #aew music

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88533/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π