All Elite Wrestling Drops "Who We Are: Volume 2" Compilation Album

AEW Music released their highly anticipated follow-up, "AEW: Who We Are: Volume 2" today. This compilation album builds on the success of the 2022 release, "Volume 1," which featured wrestlers like Max Caster and Monteasy.
"Who We Are: Volume 2" offers another exciting soundtrack to the world of AEW, with each track dedicated to a specific wrestler. Fans can expect new music from artists like Swerve Strickland, Wrestle and Flow, and Monteasy Brinson alongside established names from the first volume.
The full track list includes:
Shut Up And Dribble (Swerve Story) - Swerve Strickland
Babe with the Power (Willow Nightingale Story) - Wrestle and Flow & Victory Perry
Fallen Goddess (Athena Story) - G1TOTHERESCUE & Flash Garments
Too Official (Stephon Smith Story) - Anthiny King & Shokus Apollo
Mack Is Back (Willie Mack Story) - Jobo Gat$
Sound Off (Trish Adora Story) - Miss Kitana Blade & E.Quipped
Bad News N Tattoos (Carlie Bravo Story) - Carlie Bravo
Air in the Sky (AR Fox Story) - Monteasy Brinson
Embassy Suites (Bishop Kaun Story) - Gram & Cutright
Lights, Camera, Action (Action Andretti Story) - TyLee, Teek Hall
No Enemies (Prince Nana Story) - Swats & Righteous Reg
The Queen (Queen Aminata Story) - Mass Made Hotz & FrivolousShara
The Cypher - Omega Sparx, Mega Ran, Sir Tizzy, & Bliz
🚨AVAILABLE NOW!🚨— AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) July 18, 2024
WHO WE ARE: A Celebration Of Excellence, Vol 2.
Be sure to add to your playlists whenever you listen to @AEW Music
Apple:https://t.co/7wFPbVCVak
Spotify:https://t.co/reWNaSp0Zz pic.twitter.com/cPy4AnwOoH
WHO WE ARE 2:— AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) July 18, 2024
Lead Producer: @RichLatta32
Executive Producer: @MikeyRukus
Featuring: #AEW World Champion @swerveconfident and the Infantry’s @CarlieBravo
Also Featuring:
Producer: @AlexVazco
Artists: @Teek_Hall, @TheReal_TyLee, @IAmBrinson, @TeasyJones, @FlashGarments,…
